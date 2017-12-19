High hopes as China launches national carbon trading scheme

The scheme will initially cover just the power sector, but could become the world's largest carbon market. It was initially intended to have been launched in 2017, and has been scaled down from earlier, more ambitious plans. A press conference announcing it was held in Beijing today."That China ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.