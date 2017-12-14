Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EQT swells €1.3bn fund in unrelenting alternative lending market

European credit funds posted multi-billion inflows this year, as a wave of new investors searched for yield. EQT’s oversubscribed new Credit Opportunities III fund showed on Monday that the market is still pulling in cash to put to work in 2018.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:15 PM

EQT had targeted €1.15bn but raised the final size of its new stressed and distressed situations fund to €1.3bn, said a source with knowledge of the operation. The new fund has already invested some €240m into 11 business across Europe.

The fund invests in European mid-sized businesses ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,131.20 86 8.48%
2 BNP Paribas 21,460.89 127 6.71%
3 Goldman Sachs 16,576.80 68 5.18%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,107.77 87 4.72%
5 HSBC 14,990.50 96 4.68%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,469.76 69 7.99%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,116.84 64 7.65%
3 Credit Suisse 6,908.88 70 6.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,384.59 62 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 5,941.97 66 5.60%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,132.38 289 10.72%
2 Citi 29,048.74 232 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,989.38 252 8.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.20%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.68%