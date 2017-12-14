Chinese LGFVs court investors ahead of Christmas

Sole global co-ordinator GF Securities, along with bookrunners and lead managers OCBC Bank and China Minsheng Banking Corp, began marketing SCID’s three year notes at 6.15% area.Proceeds from the Reg S deal will be used for project construction, according to a Fitch rating note last week. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.