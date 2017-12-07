Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FirstRand Bank increases tight-priced loan despite South Africa downgrade

South Africa’s FirstRand Bank has signed a syndicated loan with 21 banks, for $700m, $200m higher than its launch amount, despite South Africa’s recent rating downgrade, which also led to a downgrade for FirstRand.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:30 PM

On November 24, Standard & Poor's cut South Africa’s rating from BB+ to BB with a stable outlook. It said the downgrade reflected its opinion of South Africa's further deterioration of its outlook and public finances. 

FirstRand is now rated Baa3/BB/BB+, after a cut by S&P on November 29, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 372,744.66 1303 10.24%
2 JPMorgan 366,786.47 1243 10.08%
3 Citi 238,057.32 747 6.54%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 198,583.03 911 5.46%
5 Barclays 149,087.01 591 4.10%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,085.74 12 10.64%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,279.73 15 8.95%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.73%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,634.87 10 7.61%
5 JPMorgan 3,411.91 9 7.14%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,934.10 85 8.63%
2 BNP Paribas 20,062.94 122 6.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 16,288.01 66 5.22%
4 HSBC 14,964.93 95 4.80%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,910.67 86 4.78%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 45,314.03 193 6.64%
2 Deutsche Bank 37,536.19 138 5.50%
3 BNP Paribas 36,532.54 211 5.36%
4 JPMorgan 34,490.59 115 5.06%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,700.87 110 4.94%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%