Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ireland open to green in 2018

Ireland is open to the possibility of adding green bonds to its funding mix as it looks to diversify its portfolio of debt instruments, according to the country’s head of funding.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 03:00 PM

Several other countries are also exploring the possibility of issuing sovereign green bonds, following in the footsteps of Poland at the end of last year and France in January.

“We continuously review developments in the market to ensure that the range of instruments optimises Ireland’s position as ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,605.78 27 8.83%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.64%
3 Barclays 15,995.15 26 7.59%
4 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.55%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 6.99%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,463.63 126 11.61%
2 Citi 52,833.87 135 11.48%
3 HSBC 35,719.21 90 7.76%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 34,298.88 106 7.45%
5 Deutsche Bank 31,212.00 75 6.78%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 34,793.50 122 7.22%
2 HSBC 34,778.70 117 7.22%
3 Barclays 33,100.55 82 6.87%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,906.26 88 6.62%
5 BNP Paribas 31,647.57 69 6.57%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 95,966.11 332 7.28%
2 JPMorgan 94,013.25 550 7.13%
3 HSBC 82,143.66 301 6.23%
4 Barclays 67,551.66 221 5.13%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,801.88 220 5.07%