Watermark
Go to Global edition

WuXi Biologics block swells to HK$5bn on strong demand

WuXi Biologics Holdings, which listed in Hong Kong in June in a hugely popular IPO, raised HK$5.07bn ($649m) from a block trade that was increased in size on the back of strong investor interest.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 05:45 AM


The seller, also WuXi Biologics, came out with a base offer of 107.5m shares, which it was looking to offload at HK$40-HK$41 apiece, giving the deal a size of HK$4.3bn-HK$4.4bn. The range offered investors a discount of 1.4%-3.8% to the stock’s HK$41.6 close on Tuesday.

Bookrunners Bank of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Dec 2017
1 CITIC Securities 16,270.37 85 6.29%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.46%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,744.37 58 4.54%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,499.94 56 4.44%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.21%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,305.30 247 7.98%
2 Citi 34,483.67 197 7.80%
3 JPMorgan 26,106.66 143 5.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,812.93 113 4.93%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,050.38 141 4.53%

Asian polls & awards