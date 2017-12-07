Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Finland’s Stora Enso refinances RCF with €600m loan

Stora Enso, the pulp and paper company based in Finland, has successfully refinanced a €700m loan with a €600m revolving credit facility.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 05:45 PM

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and SEB were coordinators, bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers. 

Barclays, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, DNB Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, National Westminster Bank, Nordea Bank and OP Financial Group joined as MLAs.

The facility matures in January ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 370,273.58 1296 10.23%
2 JPMorgan 364,028.19 1235 10.06%
3 Citi 237,949.61 746 6.58%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 198,135.12 908 5.48%
5 Barclays 148,439.48 586 4.10%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,085.74 12 10.64%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,279.73 15 8.95%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.73%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,634.87 10 7.61%
5 JPMorgan 3,411.91 9 7.14%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,333.75 82 8.65%
2 BNP Paribas 19,846.21 120 6.52%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,943.70 64 5.24%
4 HSBC 14,724.27 93 4.83%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,654.63 85 4.81%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 45,073.36 191 6.67%
2 Deutsche Bank 37,312.62 138 5.52%
3 BNP Paribas 36,204.20 208 5.36%
4 JPMorgan 34,040.23 112 5.04%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,958.96 107 4.88%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%