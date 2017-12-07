Watermark
SocGen makes green loan for Brittany Ferries with EIB guarantee

Société Générale has arranged a €142.6m green loan for Brittany Ferries, to finance the company’s first ferry powered by liquefied natural gas.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 01:15 PM

The 10 year loan, priced over Euribor, was offered by a syndicate of French banks: Arkea, BNP Paribas, Banque Palatine, Bred and Banque Populaire de l’Ouest. It contained a €49.5m tranche guaranteed by the European Investment Bank.

Brittany Ferries' Honfleur will be seaworthy by April 2019 and will travel between ...

