Tullow Oil signs $2.5bn reserve-based lending facility

The facility, signed on November 29, is divided into a $2.4bn commercial facility from a syndicate of banks and $100m from the International Financial Corp. Both are revolving, with a three year grace period, and mature on November 2024.BNP Paribas, Barclays, Crédit Agricole ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.