France names green OAT council, holds first meeting

When it sold its green OAT — or GrOAT — in January, the French government said it would later form the council and task it with defining the specifications and schedule for “evaluation reports on the environmental impact of eligible green expenditure financed by France’s green sovereign bond”. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.