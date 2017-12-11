Watermark
Bank of Chongqing lays the groundwork for AT1

Bank of Chongqing Co is meeting fixed income investors this week to gauge their appetite for an additional tier one dollar bond, as it sets its sights on raising up to Rmb50bn ($7.55bn) equivalent.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 11 Dec 2017


Rated BBB- by S&P, the bank started meeting accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore from Monday. It named BOC International, China Merchants Securities (HK), China Silk Road International, Morgan Stanley and Southwest Securities International as the global co-ordinators for the AT1.

ABC International, DBS, Donghai International, Huarong Financial, ...

