Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sweden weighs merits and costs of green bond: inquiry to report soon

Sweden’s finance ministry is expected to receive in early January the report of a special commission it set up a year ago to consider how to promote green bonds, including the merits of the Swedish government issuing one.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 22 Dec 2017

The expert panel is headed by Mats Andersson, former head of the pension fund AP4. 

This month, Per Bolund, the minister for financial markets and consumer affairs, told GlobalCapital by email that the Swedish government was "co-financing green investments. Together with other public and private entities, a total of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 8,012.35 65 6.82%
2 HSBC 7,415.56 49 6.31%
3 BNP Paribas 5,849.54 39 4.98%
4 JPMorgan 5,394.02 37 4.59%
5 Citi 5,031.45 24 4.28%