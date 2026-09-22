BBVA and Bawag print senior green bonds amid stable but selective market

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Senior Debt

BBVA and Bawag print senior green bonds amid stable but selective market

Atanas Dinov
Flynn Nicholls
September 22, 2026 06:52 pm

◆ Receptive but crowded FIG market requires concessions for funding to clear ◆ BBVA goes big with its first SP in more than two years ◆ Bawag issues first bond after PTSB acquisition

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Topics

Senior DebtFIGEuroBBVABawag GroupGreen and Social Bonds
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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Flynn Nicholls
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