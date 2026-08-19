Finland lands 'well-supported' seven year as NRW attracts with juicier KfW spread

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Finland lands 'well-supported' seven year as NRW attracts with juicier KfW spread

Addison Gong
August 19, 2026 05:29 pm

◆ Nordic sovereign brings year's final euro deal ◆ Pricing strategy adjusted after secondary widening ◆ Land NRW attracts with pick-up over KfW

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SSASovereignsSub-sovereignsFinlandNorth-Rhine WestphaliaEuro
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Addison Gong
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