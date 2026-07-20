EDC 70% funded with Kangaroo and Wonton in the works, treasurer says

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Supras and agencies

EDC 70% funded with Kangaroo and Wonton in the works, treasurer says

Sarah Ainsworth
July 20, 2026 12:55 pm

◆ Treasurer says EDC 'purposely waited' for benign US CPI print ◆ Central bank share of dollar order book swings 10% higher ◆ Hedge funds at the table and 'have a role to play'

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Supras and agenciesSSACanadaUS dollarHong Kong dollarAustralian dollarWeekly Covers
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Sarah Ainsworth
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