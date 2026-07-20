EDC 70% funded with Kangaroo and Wonton in the works, treasurer says
◆ Treasurer says EDC 'purposely waited' for benign US CPI print ◆ Central bank share of dollar order book swings 10% higher ◆ Hedge funds at the table and 'have a role to play'
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