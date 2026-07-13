AFD nearly done for 2026 as thoughts turn to 2027 prefunding
◆ Curve inversion 'vividly' debated for 15 year print ◆ 'Structural shortage' of French agency paper ◆ Prefunding under consideration ahead of 2027 French political risk
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts