'Not our goal to print the tightest' — IFC on record tight dollar deal

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Supras and agencies

'Not our goal to print the tightest' — IFC on record tight dollar deal

Sarah Ainsworth
July 13, 2026 01:26 pm

◆ IFC's first green dollar benchmark since 2017 breaks US Treasury spread record ◆ Green investors made 4bp tightening possible ◆ Third of IFC funding comes from MTNs

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Supras and agenciesSSAIFCUS dollarGreen and Social BondsSSA MTNs and CP
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Sarah Ainsworth
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