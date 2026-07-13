'Not our goal to print the tightest' — IFC on record tight dollar deal
◆ IFC's first green dollar benchmark since 2017 breaks US Treasury spread record ◆ Green investors made 4bp tightening possible ◆ Third of IFC funding comes from MTNs
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