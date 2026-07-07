Ontario pays up for euro return after provincial supply run
◆ Reverse enquiry pulls province back to strategically important euro market ◆ Ontario pays more than February deal as provincial supply reprices sector ◆ ‘Goldilocks scenario’ of asset swap and G-spread buyers
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