Ontario pays up for euro return after provincial supply run

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Sub-sovereigns

Ontario pays up for euro return after provincial supply run

Sarah Ainsworth
July 07, 2026 04:18 pm

◆ Reverse enquiry pulls province back to strategically important euro market ◆ Ontario pays more than February deal as provincial supply reprices sector ◆ ‘Goldilocks scenario’ of asset swap and G-spread buyers

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Sub-sovereignsSSACanadaEuroWeekly Covers
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Sarah Ainsworth
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