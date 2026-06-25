Hesse ends first half funding with 'fair' €1bn seven year
◆ State’s pre-summer deal attracts €2bn book ◆ Maybe only one more deal to come on reduced needs ◆ 2bp NIP to start as issuer tries to ‘be fair to the market’
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