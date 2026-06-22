Toyota Motor Corp braves Monday window with €1bn euro debut
◆ Euro market stays open for companies despite UK political noise ◆ Issuer prints pair of sustainable bonds ◆ Shorter leg sees sharper attrition as spreads tighten harder
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