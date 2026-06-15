IFC brings second emerging market CLO, faster and tighter

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The Sustainable Economy

IFC brings second emerging market CLO, faster and tighter

Jon Hay
June 15, 2026 02:01 pm
Construction workers from World Bank media gallery 15Jun26 1000x750.jpg

International Finance Corp’s drive to introduce development finance to the CLO market is advancing. Its second deal of $509m had more investors, more tranches and better pricing, supporting its rapid growth

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Topics

The Sustainable EconomySupras and agenciesSSAEmerging MarketsEmerging Market LoansSecuritization - CLOsWeekly Covers
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Jon Hay
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