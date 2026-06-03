Crédit Agricole makes diversification bid with sterling non-preferred, Samurai

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Senior Debt

Crédit Agricole makes diversification bid with sterling non-preferred, Samurai

Flynn Nicholls
Atanas Dinov
June 03, 2026 02:30 pm

◆ Week's third FIG sterling deal to take advantage of opportunistic Gilts arb this ◆ Issuer's second sterling deal this year ◆ Follows multi-tranche yen issuance across the capital stack

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Senior DebtFIGSterlingFranceCrédit AgricoleYenWeekly Covers
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Flynn Nicholls
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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