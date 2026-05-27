Unédic serves up 15 year deal as BNG jumps on seven year bandwagon

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Supras and agencies

Unédic serves up 15 year deal as BNG jumps on seven year bandwagon

Addison Gong
May 27, 2026 05:31 pm

◆ Third benchmark as Unédic tackles big funding task ◆ Single-digit spread over OAT paid for 15 year ◆ BNG joins SSA peers in seven year euros, NWB up next

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Supras and agenciesSSAEuroBank Nederlandse GemeentenThe NetherlandsFrance
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