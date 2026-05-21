US Securitization Awards 2026: Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year — Guggenheim Securities

What has helped Guggenheim Securities become one of the most consistent, and the leading, esoteric ABS banks in the US — and how would you define your competitive edge?

Cory Wishengrad

Our competitive edge is our people. We have assembled the most experienced and seasoned team across origination, syndication, sales and trading. In many cases, our bankers were leading ABS businesses prior to arriving at Guggenheim. A number of asset classes in the ABS landscape — including restaurant whole business securitization, wireless tower securitization, oil and gas proved developed and producing (PDP) reserve securitization, data centre securitization and several others — were created for the first time by bankers on our team. Clients choose to work with us again and again, because our team has the ability to leverage the structuring capabilities we have and the market insights we are able to gather to deliver the best execution for issuer clients, and create products that investors seek the most. In addition, the business is designed in a way that fosters collaboration and cross-pollination of ideas. When we see a way to improve the structure in one asset class, the collaborative nature of our business enables us to apply that knowledge to other sectors. You can see this in the way we have added features to deals over time, like introducing delayed draw notes across asset classes and fluidly issuing 144A and private 4(a)(2) tranches in the same deals in various sectors.

What were some of the biggest themes in the esoteric ABS market in the past 12 months, and how did Guggenheim position itself to capture opportunities across those thematics?

Richard Onkey

In terms of macro themes, putting aside volatility related to tariffs and more recently the Iran war, we’ve observed a market with historically tight spreads. That environment has forced investors to look beyond traditional asset classes for attractive risk-reward opportunities where they could earn incremental yields while still being comfortable with the risk profile of their investments. Our franchise has been well positioned to assist investors with sourcing products that offer attractive risk-reward profiles in this tight spread environment. Many of the asset classes we focus on are off-the-run and enable investors to earn additional returns because of the niche nature, the relative illiquidity and/ or complexity of the sectors. Our job is to help investors with understanding and modelling these risks, as well as offering them market commentary and creating a secondary market where they can trade the risk. We also help issuers that have suitable assets to access this investor base, in some cases for the very first time.

Our franchise is built around innovation and client service. We think about things like: how can we help issuers access a market that may not have seen their product before, and how can we explain their story to investors and ratings agencies? At the same time, we also help investors navigate these risks by providing extensive desk research and analysis as part of our full-service sales and trading operations.

What structural or analytical innovation did Guggenheim introduce in the past year that materially improved execution for issuers — and how have you expanded the investor base for esoterics?

One structural innovation is introducing triple A ratings in the data centre asset class. Data centres historically have been capped at single A by S&P and it’s typical for a debut asset class to have a capped senior rating irrespective of the amount of credit enhancement. We have been working with all the ratings agencies to change this. We did the first ever triple A data centre ABS in 2024 for Compass Datacenters. This year, we did the first big three triple A transaction with Moody’s, also for Compass. Most recently, we did a deal for CloudHQ, which was the first deal rated by two of the three big ratings agencies. Being able to carve out triple A, especially a big three triple A, for this asset class brings in a lot of money managers who value the liquidity of those big three ratings.

Looking ahead, what capabilities are you building to ensure Guggenheim remains the top ABS bank for esoteric products — and what challenges do you foresee?

We are always looking for ways to improve our ability to execute. When we look at the landscape today, we see additional areas where we can apply securitization technology to offer issuers access to the structured products market, and at the same time create new and attractive investment products for our investors. We are working closely with Guggenheim’s world class investing banking coverage teams to identify areas and geographies outside the US where we can use securitization, while bolstering the capabilities of the ABS and esoteric banking team.