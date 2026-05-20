Oncor electrifies euro hybrids with €850m debut as Reverse Yankees make charge
◆ Fourth Reverse Yankee hybrid in euros this year ◆ US utility tightens hard on strong demand ◆ American Tower clears €750m trade with little concession
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts