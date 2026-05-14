Caixa Geral and FinecoBank land senior preferred trades amid investor price sensitivity

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Caixa Geral and FinecoBank land senior preferred trades amid investor price sensitivity

Flynn Nicholls
May 14, 2026 06:19 pm

◆ Infrequent issuers achieve tight pricing... ◆ ...but lose a third of orders ◆ Investors may demand more NIP on deals from next week

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FIGPortugalSenior DebtGreen and Social BondsEuroItaly
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Flynn Nicholls
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