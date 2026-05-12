Another €8bn trade helps Belgium wrap up 2026 euro syndication schedule

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Sovereigns

Another €8bn trade helps Belgium wrap up 2026 euro syndication schedule

Addison Gong
May 12, 2026 04:19 pm

◆ Three syndicated OLOs raise sovereign a record €22bn ◆ Smaller book than last two, but “quality is definitely there” ◆ Usual pricing approach adopted

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SovereignsSSABelgiumBelgian SovereignEuropeEuro
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Addison Gong
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