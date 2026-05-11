Intesa Sanpaolo Assicurazioni finds demand for rare insurance tier two

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Intesa Sanpaolo Assicurazioni finds demand for rare insurance tier two

Flynn Nicholls
Atanas Dinov
May 11, 2026 06:14 pm

◆ No attrition on insurance arm's €500m no-grow 2036 deal ◆ Ample demand from buy-and-hold accounts ◆ 'So much cash available' despite US-Iran peace deal failure

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Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroWeekly CoversIntesa SanpaoloItaly
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Flynn Nicholls
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Atanas Dinov
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