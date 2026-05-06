ANZ and Uniqa underline tier two as FIG market's 'sweet spot'

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ANZ and Uniqa underline tier two as FIG market's 'sweet spot'

Atanas Dinov
May 06, 2026 07:01 pm

◆ Both deals garner strong demand despite heavy issuance ◆ ANZ diversifies capital away from Aussie and US funding markets ◆ Uniqa tenders old bond with its largest capital sale in at least six years

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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