Caffil lands third covered bond on a Friday as confidence grows

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Covered Bonds

Caffil lands third covered bond on a Friday as confidence grows

Luke Jeffs
April 17, 2026 06:04 pm
Caffil.png

◆ French lender has placed €3bn of covereds already this year ◆ Order book peaked at just below €2bn ◆ The bond was 1bp outside French government debt, a banker said

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CaffilWeekly CoversBarclaysCommerzbankDeutsche BankNatixisNatWest Markets
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Luke Jeffs
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