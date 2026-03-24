CIBC places third dollar covered bond in seven days at same spread

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Covered Bonds

CIBC places third dollar covered bond in seven days at same spread

Luke Jeffs
March 24, 2026 04:37 pm
Toronto.png

◆ Canadian issuer landed first covered since October ◆ Issuer fixed the spread at the start of execution ◆ Banker said there is decent liquidity in dollar covered bonds

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Topics

BMO Capital MarketsCIBC World MarketsTD SecuritiesWeekly CoversCovered Bonds
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Luke Jeffs
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