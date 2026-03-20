The dollar dilemma for public sector bond issuers

This week we looked into some of the direct and indirect consequences the war with Iran is having on bond markets.

Emerging market issuers are among the most susceptible to commodity price volatility. So with strikes this week against energy infratsucture in the Middle East, we investigated what soaring oil and gas prices mean for this group.

We also discussed the disruption for sovereign, supranational and agency borrowers in one of their core fudning markets — the dollar. We examine why the war has made doing a deal is proving so risky that many issuers are steering clear of what is supposed to be their biggest pool of investment.

Finally, we revisited the world of private credit to discuss the impact of falling valuations of loans made to software companies and how Europe's private credit funds are faring better than their US counterparts.