Syndicated Loan Awards 2025: Crédit Agricole CIB: Driving France’s loan market and ESG transition

What capabilities have been most critical in supporting success across the French loan market and how does sustainability fit into this approach?

Albéric de Rivaz

de Rivaz: France is one of our home markets, where the Crédit Agricole Group has a very deep presence and very long relationships with all the players — corporates, sponsors, investors. This means we’re able to take a truly comprehensive view of our clients’ needs across each of the loan market’s sub-segments. There are only a few players that can match our size and in-depth expertise in the French market.

Forde-Maurice: Sustainability is core to our bank strategy. We have been at the forefront of the public market, and Tanguy Claquin, who leads the Sustainable Banking team, was among the key contributors to the Green Bond Principles. Last year marked the 16th consecutive year the bank hosted its Global Sustainable Finance Conference. This long-standing commitment is reflected in the coverage we provide to all our clients. Our client-centric model facilitates continuous ESG dialogue across business lines. We therefore naturally deploy our ESG support and expertise to clients in the loan market as well

What differentiates Crédit Agricole CIB as an arranger in terms of execution, from structuring and underwriting to syndication and client coverage?

de Rivaz: We have a very large balance sheet and are willing to use it for the right transactions — borrowers and investors know that. When we bring investors into a deal they know that we are also committed as a long term relationship bank, which creates alignment of interest. They trust our credit and market expertise, and know that we provide tailor-made, not one-size-fits-all solutions. Whether the client is an international luxury brand or a French agricultural cooperative, whether the deal is large and straightforward or small and complex, we will always bring in the right people and find the right structure.

Pascale Forde Maurice

Forde-Maurice: We have a bespoke approach that tailors structuring to the clients’ sustainability ambitions. We pay particular attention to companies facing challenges in their transition pathway, and where ESG topics bring value into their company’s business model. We believe that ESG structuring in a loan provides companies with an internal dashboard that benefits their financial stakeholders — allowing them to focus on the key aspects of their roadmap and what makes sense within their business model.

In the green and ESG loan space, how does Crédit Agricole CIB ensure that sustainability-linked and green financings are credible, measurable and aligned with borrowers’ real transition strategies?

Forde-Maurice: First, it is the strength of our team. We have been in the market since its inception with strong market share for many years. Facilitating syndication and bringing value to the loan process through ESG are our primary objectives. Furthermore, the key to credible structures is to understand the business and the industry in which our clients operate. For years, our team has been organised by industry, with high-value sectorial experts who deeply understand the challenges of each sector and where a company sits within its value chain. Today, results speak for themselves: strong market share, repeat mandates and most importantly, financing structures that drive social and environmental impact.

de Rivaz: There is frequent dialogue between Pascale’s team and the loan teams. So when we know that a client has sustainability-linked or green financing needs, we propose putting our balance sheet — or investors’ balance sheets — to work to support their projects. Whether the deal is for nuclear loans, wind project financing or public transportation, we know our clients and their green financing needs and we are here to support them. When you have to align 15 banks on a green structure, and Crédit Agricole CIB is ESG coordinator, it brings value to our clients as the other lenders trust Crédit Agricole CIB.