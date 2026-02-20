Inside SF Vegas '26

In a special episode of Another Fine Mezz, Michael Bright, CEO of the Structured Finance Association (SFA) takes listeners inside SF Vegas 2026 where more than 10,000 people are due to attend from February 22.

Bright touches on learning opportunities at the conference and what actor Mark Wahlberg, former CIA Director and four-star Army general David Petraeus and physicist Sean Carroll will be bringing to the party.

Bright also talked about key dates for structured finance regulation via the Basil III endgame and regulation AB II.

Bright also revealed detail about the SFA's advocacy in relation to reforms needed with regulation AB II which governs structured finance deals that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "There's been no public issuance of private label MBS since reg AB II came out—zero," he says.

Bright also shared his views on the conforming loan limit, which is the maximum mortgage amount that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will purchase or guarantee, and therefore allows for lower interest rates on those mortgages.

"I would recommend a full, analytically rigorous rethink of the way we define loan limits for the GSEs," he says.

GlobalCapital will be attending SF Vegas this year February 22 to February 25. We will be publishing a special report at the conference on the outlook for the US securitization market in 2026.

