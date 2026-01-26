National Bank of Greece finds demand for senior preferred debt

FIG
Senior Debt

Flynn Nicholls
January 26, 2026 04:42 pm

◆ Leads increase deal size due to demand ◆ Book kept growing after reoffer tightened ◆ Gap between Greek and Italian spreads shrinking, says rival banker

Topics

Senior Debt FIG Euro National Bank of Greece Greece Green and Social Bonds
FN
Flynn Nicholls
