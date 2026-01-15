BPCE adapts to senior demand at the belly to attract big interest

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
FIG
Senior Debt

BPCE adapts to senior demand at the belly to attract big interest

Atanas Dinov
January 15, 2026 06:33 pm

◆ Fourth French bank to print senior bond in euros this week ◆ Tenor becomes more popular as deal garners largest book among compatriots ◆ Priced flat to fair value but with pick-up to core Europe

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Senior DebtFIGEuroBPCEFranceWeekly Covers
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article