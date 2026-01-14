BayernLB pushes green tier two funding through Covid era levels
◆ Landesbank returns to benchmark capital issuance for first time since 2021 ◆ Gathers attention of bigger investors in busy FIG market ◆ Italy's Banca Ifis completes first tier two foray in more than five years
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts