BayernLB pushes green tier two funding through Covid era levels

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
FIG
Regulatory Capital

BayernLB pushes green tier two funding through Covid era levels

Atanas Dinov
January 14, 2026 03:15 pm

◆ Landesbank returns to benchmark capital issuance for first time since 2021 ◆ Gathers attention of bigger investors in busy FIG market ◆ Italy's Banca Ifis completes first tier two foray in more than five years

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroBayernLBGreen and Social BondsWeekly Covers
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article