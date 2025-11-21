Banks, bonuses and the Budget

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayFlynn NichollsFrancesca Young
November 21, 2025 06:33 pm

◆ Are investment bank bonuses going up this year, and when does everyone get paid? ◆ How the UK government's 'binary' Budget is affecting bank bond issuers ◆ Legal pressure builds on MDBs to reassess climate impact

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers a speech ahead of the Budget later this month at Downing Street in central London. Picture date: Tuesday November 4, 2025.

The UK government's Budget announcement next week has been the source of rabid speculation for months. The uncertainty is affecting how banks in particular approach the sterling bond market to fund themselves. We explain the dynamics in play.

Meanwhile, an NGO in the US is applying pressure to multilateral development banks to change the way they assess energy project financing to consider environmental factors. We explain why the legal opinion the campaign has generated matters, what it says and how MDBs may react to it.

Finally, we investigate investment bank bonuses. We explain how the whole process works from initial discussions within a bank to when the cash and shares are paid and also discuss some of the shenanigans that go on at this time of year. We also share what our columnist Craig Coben had to say this week about how to successfully argue for better compensation.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves takes journalists' questions after delivering a speech in the media briefing room of 9 Downing Street, London, Tuesday Nov. 4, 2025. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior Debt
UK Budget a ‘binary event’ for sterling FIG issuance
Flynn Nicholls, November 20, 2025
Coben the Contrarian
‘Please sir, I want some more’: why Oliver Twist will never make MD
Craig Coben, November 17, 2025
People News
Bonus time: who is expecting what and when
Francesca Young, November 20, 2025
Responsible Investment
Law scholars shine spotlight on MDBs’ climate loopholes
Jon Hay, November 19, 2025

RS
Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
JH
Jon Hay
FN
Flynn Nicholls
FY
Francesca Young

