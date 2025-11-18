Topiary and private credit CLOs

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Topiary and private credit CLOs

George Smith
Thomas HopkinsTom Hall
November 18, 2025 04:49 pm
Elephant Topiary, Railton, Northern Tasmania, Australia

George Smith talks to Thomas Hopkins about hedging in private credit CLOs, before Tom Hall discusses Cerberus’ bridging breakthrough



This week, Another Fine Mezz gets into the complicated matter of hedge design.

At the end of October, Barings priced the first ever multi-currency European private credit CLO, following a sterling deal from Ares earlier in the year and another from Barings in 2024 in euros.

Cracking the dual-currency challenge brings advantages, particularly opening up a far more diverse pool of borrowers, but then comes the need to find a way to deal with the foreign exchange risk.

Barings went without currency swaps, handling the hedging by issuing liabilities in both euros and sterling. During the reinvestment period, Barings will maintain the ratio of assets to liabilities in each currency.

GlobalCapital reported it plans to reset the deal when its ability to reinvest ends. However, supposing it does not – for economic reasons or otherwise – assets from both currencies will pay down the waterfall in both currencies. That raises a possibility that as loans begin to prepay, the proportion of assets and liabilities in each currency could get out of kilter.

At that point it becomes a trade-off for investors over whether the added FX risk is worth the benefits of adding diversification.

That alone is thorny enough to justify the extend run time on this week’s podcast, before even considering the other matters under discussion: how big can European CLO ETFs get and is a landmark Dutch RMBS the first of many?

Finally, it is the last week to get your nominations in for GlobalCapital's 2026 securitization awards! The nominations form is here.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz PodcastCLOs EuropeEuropean SecuritizationSecuritizationABS Europe
GS
George Smith
TH
Thomas Hopkins
Contact
TH
Tom Hall
European securitization reporter
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article