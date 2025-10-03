GlobalCapital launches its MTN Awards 2026

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of its MTN Awards 2026 is now open.

For more than two decades, GlobalCapital has been recognised the best and brightest in the primary capital markets through its awards.

New this year, we have launched the market's only awards dedicated to the medium term note market.

Leveraging GlobalCapital's long-established editorial pedigree in the debt capital markets and the recent launch of its MTN Monitor — the market's only dedicated database of MTN issuance — these awards will recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across the market.

The GlobalCapital MTN Awards for institutions and individuals are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period.

This means our Awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive players in each category.

Additionally, we will be recognising a number of transactions as our MTN Deals of the Year. We will also be making a special Editor's Choice Award for an institution or individual's specific and leading contribution in an area of the MTN market.

These awards will be decided through a pitching process.

A full list of categories and a summary of the pitching and voting processes can be found below.

More details on the MTN award process, timelines and categories can be found here.

KEY DATES

Poll opens - October 3, 2025

Poll closes - October 31, 2025

Shortlist published - November 2025

Winners announced - Early 2026

AWARD GUIDELINES

The principle of the poll is that banks, issuers, investors, lawyers and service providers are all invited to vote for the stand out institutions, market participants and individuals in the MTN market.

The period to which the Awards refer is October 4, 2024 to October 3, 2025.

To ensure fairness, banks are required to cast their votes for issuers and issuers are required to cast their votes for banks. Voting for one's own institution, or for another institution of the same type is not permitted.

Voting in the service provider categories is open to all market participants, regardless of institution type.

In each category, one vote is allowed per firm. Different individuals from one institution can vote in different categories. Firms may not vote for themselves. Please leave blank any questions that do not apply to your company or personal expertise.

Please note that for dealer banks to be eligible to win an award in the Bank Awards category, they must submit their deal data to our new deal database, MTN Monitor by October 31, 2025. Without this submission, which should cover at least deals priced in 2025 but can also include deals done in 2024, banks cannot be considered for an award.

To submit your data, please visit MTN Monitor - Submit your data

For more information about the GlobalCapital MTN Monitor, please visit GlobalCapital - MTN Monitor

The poll will close on October 31, 2025. In November, GlobalCapital will publish the shortlist of nominees for each Award, based on the institutions that get the most votes.

We will reveal the winners at our MTN Awards Dinner in London in early 2026.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact the sales team .

CATEGORIES