GlobalCapital launches its MTN Awards 2026
Cast your vote today to help recognise the MTN market’s most outstanding banks, issuers, and individuals
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of its MTN Awards 2026 is now open.
For more than two decades, GlobalCapital has been recognised the best and brightest in the primary capital markets through its awards.
New this year, we have launched the market's only awards dedicated to the medium term note market.
Leveraging GlobalCapital's long-established editorial pedigree in the debt capital markets and the recent launch of its MTN Monitor — the market's only dedicated database of MTN issuance — these awards will recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across the market.
The GlobalCapital MTN Awards for institutions and individuals are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period.
This means our Awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive players in each category.
Additionally, we will be recognising a number of transactions as our MTN Deals of the Year. We will also be making a special Editor's Choice Award for an institution or individual's specific and leading contribution in an area of the MTN market.
These awards will be decided through a pitching process.
A full list of categories and a summary of the pitching and voting processes can be found below.
More details on the MTN award process, timelines and categories can be found here.
KEY DATES
Poll opens - October 3, 2025
Poll closes - October 31, 2025
Shortlist published - November 2025
Winners announced - Early 2026
AWARD GUIDELINES
The principle of the poll is that banks, issuers, investors, lawyers and service providers are all invited to vote for the stand out institutions, market participants and individuals in the MTN market.
The period to which the Awards refer is October 4, 2024 to October 3, 2025.
To ensure fairness, banks are required to cast their votes for issuers and issuers are required to cast their votes for banks. Voting for one's own institution, or for another institution of the same type is not permitted.
Voting in the service provider categories is open to all market participants, regardless of institution type.
In each category, one vote is allowed per firm. Different individuals from one institution can vote in different categories. Firms may not vote for themselves. Please leave blank any questions that do not apply to your company or personal expertise.
Please note that for dealer banks to be eligible to win an award in the Bank Awards category, they must submit their deal data to our new deal database, MTN Monitor by October 31, 2025. Without this submission, which should cover at least deals priced in 2025 but can also include deals done in 2024, banks cannot be considered for an award.
To submit your data, please visit MTN Monitor - Submit your data
For more information about the GlobalCapital MTN Monitor, please visit GlobalCapital - MTN Monitor
The poll will close on October 31, 2025. In November, GlobalCapital will publish the shortlist of nominees for each Award, based on the institutions that get the most votes.
We will reveal the winners at our MTN Awards Dinner in London in early 2026.
If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact the sales team .
CATEGORIES
-
Segment: SSAOverall SSA Issuer of the Year
Supranational Issuer
Agency Issuer
Sub-soverign Issuer of the YearSegment: FIGOverall FIG MTN Issuer of the Year
FIG Senior Issuer of the Year
FIG Subordinated Issuer of the Year
Covered Issuer of the YearSegment: Emerging MarketsEM – CEE Issuer of the Year
EM – Middle East Issuer of the Year
EM – Africa Issuer of the YearOtherCorporate Issuer of the Year
Nordic Issuer of the Year
Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year
Breakthrough Issuer of the Year
Most Innovative Issuer of the Year
Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs
CP Issuer of the Year
-
Law Firm of the Year
Best Law Firm for SSA Issuers
Best Law Firm for FIG Issuers
Best Law Firm for Corporate Issuers
Best Law Firm for CEEMEA Issuers
-
GlobalCapital is looking to reward a number of the most impressive transactions as MTN Deals of the Year. Submissions will be evaluated on the basis of one or more of the following criteria.
- Demonstration of innovation, particularly in the use of new structures or approaches
- Effectiveness in addressing a specific market need
- Establishment of a “first of its kind” transaction that subsequently set a precedent or trend
- Introduction of a new investor or issuer to the market
- Complexity of the transaction — for a deal that solves a particularly knotty problem for one or more of the parties involved
- Size of the deal (considered as a factor, though not determinative)
- Deals must be for third-party issuers
- Issuers and dealers may pitch jointly but a specific deal may only be pitched once (see below for further guidance on pitching)
- For deal to qualify, it must be submitted to the MTN Monitor database by October 31
-
One award will be conferred for the most impressive achievement of the year, as determined by the editorial team. Unlike the Deal Awards, this category is not limited to transactions and may recognise any outstanding contribution or development within the market.
-
MTN Bank of the Year
Europe MTN Bank of the Year
Middle East MTN Bank of the Year
Asia MTN Bank of the Year
Best Bank for SSA MTNs
Best Bank of FIG MTNs
Best Bank for Corporate MTNs
Third Party Swap Provider of the Year
Niche Currencies Bank of the Year
Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year
Callable dollar Bank of the Year
Callable euro Bank of the Year
Best Bank for CMS-linked MTNs
Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
Best Bank for Introducing New Investors
Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs
Best Bank for CDs
Best Bank for Programme Advisory
CP Bank of the Year
Rising Force MTN Bank of the Year
-
Best MTN Banker
Best MTN Structurer
Best MTN Funding Official
Rising Star: Most Impressive Banker
Rising Star: Most Impressive Issuer
Distinguished MTN Thought Leadership Award
MTN Advocate of the Year
Outstanding Individual Contribution to the MTN market
-
Fintech Provider/Platform of the Year
Innovation of the Year
Trustee/paying agent of the Year
Best ESG Investor