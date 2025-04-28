The only comprehensive awards dedicated to covered bonds, chosen by the market, for the market
The GlobalCapital Covered Bond awards celebrate the leading deals, banks and issuers for their achievements in the covered bond market, as chosen by the market. The awards are unique, in that the winners are decided through an industry vote, meaning that they reflect those considered by their peers, clients, and counterparts to stand apart from the rest.
Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in London on September 18 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
Award Categories
Deal of the Year
Best Innovative Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)
Best ESG Deal
Best Debut or Returning Deal
Best Swiss franc Deal
Best Sterling Deal
Best Dollar Deal
Best Euro Deal
Issuer AwardsIssuer of the Year
Best ESG Issuer
Best Eurozone Issuer
Best non-Eurozone Issuer
Covered Bond House of the Year
Best Euro Lead Manager
Best Dollar Lead Manager
Best Sterling Lead Manager
Best Syndicate Bank
Best Covered Bond Research
Best Liquidity Provider
Best Bank for Distribution
Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
Platform Service ProvidersInvestor of the Year
Best Rating Agency
Best Second Party Opinion Provider
Best Law Firm
Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Corporate Trust Providers
Individual AwardsBest Syndicate Banker
Best Funding Official
Covered Bonds Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)
Lifetime Achievement Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)
