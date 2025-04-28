Call for Nominations

The polled awards are open to anyone active in the covered bonds market.

Market participants are invited to tell us about the deals, issuers and banks that deserve recognition. The awards refer to the period from August 1 2024 to June 1 2025. Up to three nominations for each award category listed below can be selected by anyone with a strong interest in covered bonds.

These recommendations will be used to created a shortlist, which will be opened to a poll in which members of the covered bonds community will be invited to vote on the winners throughout June.

Who can vote?

• Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond from August 1 2024 to June 2 2025.

• Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months.

• Investors will have bought covered bonds between August 2024 and June 2025, with the more active getting a larger weighting.

Rules of the poll

• One vote is allowed per institution

• Block voting — or voting for one institution across all categories it has been nominated for — is not permitted.

• You may not vote for your own institution

• The Asset Management, Treasury and Investment Banking businesses within the same group can vote respectively as investor, issuer and lead manager — provided they meet the eligibility requirements listed above

• Banks within a single network will be considered as a single institution

• The first vote from an institution is the one that counts, unless we are told otherwise

• GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm