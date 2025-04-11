Roundtable: Japan’s transition bond market poised for next issuance spurt
There are growing signs of a global reluctance to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, with talk of greenhushing emerging in many pockets of the bond market. Yet, Japan’s top regulatory bodies and issuers are eager to embrace ESG and, in particular, to continue growing their transition bond market, seeing its potential for ushering in change and reaching net-zero commitments.
