GlobalCapital's Review 2024 | Outlook 2025 podcast

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayElias Wilson
December 13, 2024 05:41 PM

◆ How to fund Europe ◆ What market experts think is going to happen next ◆ The EU to embark on biggest six-month funding spree


The European Union shapes up poorly compared to its rivals when it comes to growth and competitiveness. Former ECB president and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi believes the bloc needs €800bn of investment a year, but how to raise it? We reveal all.

That story is just one in our Review 2024 | Outlook 2025 special report. If you register by clicking through to this page, you will not only receive a free printed edition of the report but also 14 days of free access to GlobalCapital.

We also discuss what the most senior debt capital markets bankers think is going to happen in the year ahead, and where they see the threats and opportunities for their business. Clue: good news for those either looking to start out, or who have newly arrived in, their capital markets careers.

GlobalCapital PodcastSSACorporate BondsCovered BondsFIGEmerging MarketsSyndicated LoansEquitySwiss Francs
Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
Elias Wilson
SSA reporter GlobalCapital
