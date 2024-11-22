SSA pricing, German banks and commercial property risk, corporate hybrid spree

Ralph Sinclair
Frank JackmanElias WilsonMike Turner
November 22, 2024 04:48 PM

◆ The challenge for SSA issuers next year ◆ German banks and the commercial property millstone ◆ Hybrid hot streak explained

Empty office space

SSA bonds in euros have widened against swaps by quite some way in recent months. That will present a big challenge for the asset class's smaller issuers next year. We explain how the market will find a new clearing level.

German banks - two in particular - have suffered from investor fears over exposure to commercial property. Those fears have abated over 2024 but this week there was a deal that suggested a mild degree of terror lingers. We investigate.

Finally, there has been a spate of corporate hybrid debt issuance lately. We find out why and whether there is more to come.

