If I could turn back time (I'd do more credit work)
If I could turn back time (I'd do more credit work)

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge Smith
March 26, 2024 06:57 PM
CHER US singer

◆ Time is of the essence for ABS investors ◆ Arini impresses again ◆ Sartorial compliments in strange places

Victoria Thiele took on hosting duties for this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz with usual host, Tom Lemmon, off playing golf somewhere.

With so many ABS deals in the market, Victoria also had to ease the load on George Smith earlier in the week.

But Victoria and George weren't the only ones in need of a little extra time. Some European ABS investors are so stretched by the number of deals landing on their desks that the question is not whether there's enough demand to keep issuance flowing, but rather if there's enough time to do the necessary due diligence.

In European CLOs, Victoria went for depth as opposed to breadth this week, after Arini impressively returned to the market for just the second time.

And finally, while many want to believe that market participants in securitization only care about maths (and money), one "ratings guy" proved there is also room for fashion.

European SecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritization - CLOsABSSecuritization
