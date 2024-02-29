Good job(s) all around

The three hosts of Another Fine Mezz love talking about deals, so this episode is dedicated to the people who make them happen.

At the start of a new year, some of our listeners may be thinking about the next steps in their careers, while others are looking to grow their teams. They may find this one a particularly compelling listen.

We were very pleased that Edward James, structured finance recruiter and founder of RCQ Associates, agreed to sit down with Victoria and chat about his expectations for job opportunities and compensation in 2024.

Of course, George and Victoria can never resist a bit of market chat. Here they discuss that the ABS market is finally back with some activity — including one deal that makes a reporter sing. In CLO world, spreads might not be getting tighter — but they are getting more interesting.

Sadly, Tom was on a plane to Las Vegas for this recording. Apologies, therefore, for the delay in publishing this one. We shall blame all the fun (chaos?) at SFVegas 2024, which meant the podcast editing was rather a slow process.