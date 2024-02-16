African default risk after Kenya, Japan lays transition pathway
African default risk after Kenya, Japan lays transition pathway

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAna Fati
February 16, 2024 03:40 PM

◆ Kenya deal ducks default but two more countries in crosshairs ◆ Transition finance after historic Japanese bond sale ◆ How the IPO revival is a boon for the loan market

Tatouine in the Sahara Desert in Tunisia made famous made the film Star Wars

Kenya may have averted fears of default by raising fresh money this week but already investors are working their way down the list of African sovereigns with troubling debt piles. Tunisia and Egypt are next on their list, leading us to look at each country's problems and how they can avoid default.

Japan has executed its first auction of government bonds to finance the country's transition to a more sustainable economy. We look into the deal to see how successful it was and debate whether Japan has set a template for other countries to follow that improves on bog standard green bonds.

Finally, we look at how the loan market could see a pick-up in activity thanks to the revival of initial public offerings in Europe.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsAfricaLeveraged LoansSyndicated LoansEquity IPOsSRIGreen and Social BondsThe Sustainable Economy
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
JH
Jon Hay
AF
Ana Fati
Syndicated Loans Reporter
