African default risk after Kenya, Japan lays transition pathway

Kenya may have averted fears of default by raising fresh money this week but already investors are working their way down the list of African sovereigns with troubling debt piles. Tunisia and Egypt are next on their list, leading us to look at each country's problems and how they can avoid default.

Japan has executed its first auction of government bonds to finance the country's transition to a more sustainable economy. We look into the deal to see how successful it was and debate whether Japan has set a template for other countries to follow that improves on bog standard green bonds.

Finally, we look at how the loan market could see a pick-up in activity thanks to the revival of initial public offerings in Europe.

You can subscribe to this podcast by hitting any of the button below, or by following us on YouTube, using this link.