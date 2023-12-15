GlobalCapital publishes Review 2023|Outlook 2024
December 15, 2023 02:06 PM
After a turbulent year marked by extreme moves in rates and bank failures, GlobalCapital assesses the meaning of these events and how market participants believe 2024 will play out

Rare is the investor, issuer or investment banker who could claim to have correctly predicted what happened in 2023. Capital markets have been battered by rising interest rates, but enter 2024 with widespread confidence that rates are about to start falling.

The US was billed as the weakling but ended up the star of the year, while China’s growth engine sputtered. Misery in the Middle East, always feared, burst out when no one was expecting it.

The widely expected recession triggered by monetary tightening has not appeared — yet. But dearer money took out Silicon Valley Bank and, as a knock-on, the once mighty Credit Suisse.

GlobalCapital’s Review 2023|Outlook 2024 brings you the very best in coverage and insight of capital markets at this turbulent time. You can download the whole report as a PDF or read individual articles online here.

Highlights include:

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the banks headquarters at Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
People and Markets
Who’s eating Credit Suisse
Jon Hay, December 15, 2023

Who’s eating Credit Suisse

An in-depth exploration of how UBS and other banks are fighting over the fallen bank’s staff and clients, with infographic of where CS bankers have moved and data on market share changes

Survey - Text on Vintage Pocket Watch. 3D.
Polls and Awards
The GlobalCapital survey of heads of debt capital markets 2023
Ralph Sinclair, December 15, 2023

Survey of heads of debt capital markets

GlobalCapital’s annual survey, covering everything from fees and volumes to poaching, compliance angst and travel plans

scale of the old wooden metronome in close-up
Regulation
European securitization dancing slow as ‘mood music’ turns upbeat
Tom Lemmon, December 15, 2023

European securitization dancing slow as ‘mood music’ turns upbeat

ABS specialists are glimpsing an end to their regulatory purgatory, but the escape route will be long

Also:

Bond Deals of the Year 2023

Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023 – the Nominations

Surveys of leading participants in every market

Latest trends and expectations for Public sector borrowers, Financial institutions, Emerging markets, Corporate debt, Securitization, Equity capital markets and Swiss francs.

Topics

Review 2023 | Outlook 2024
Related articles

  • Corporate Bonds
    GlobalCapital upbeat anxiety 001.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — Investment grade corporates: Companies choose agile tactics for a market without central banks

    The past year has been one of tightening in the capital markets, with central banks throwing easy money supply into reverse. GlobalCapital has chosen these corporate deals as outstanding, for proving either that staggering sizes and difficult maturities were still possible, or that ingenuity and flexibility could make even the toughest market conditions work for an issuer
    Mike Turner, December 15, 2023
  • ry23-24_cartoon-FIG-section---UBS-Group-tier-one---globalcapital-ubs-at1-001.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — Financial institutions: Disaster recovery

    In a year dominated by the collapse and takeover of Credit Suisse, financial institutions were keen to re‑establish investor confidence in some of the riskier asset classes. Axa led the way just weeks after the CS rescue with a €1bn subordinated bond. In the autumn, UBS made a bold statement about the stability of Swiss bank capital as it returned to AT1 issuance with two $1.75bn tranches. Elsewhere, banks dealt with tricky conditions and pulled off some skilfully timed transactions, underlining the market’s faith in mainstream currencies and emphasising the appeal of ESG labels
    December 15, 2023
  • ry23-24_cartoon-EM-section---ADIB-AT1---globalcapital-adib-at1001.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — CEEMEA issuers: The art of resetting the market

    After a disastrous 2022, hopes were sky high among banks, issuers and investors in the emerging markets that 2023 would mark a turnaround. Record breaking volumes were printed in the first month of the year — and then the first quarter — only for bullishness to fall away as US regional banks and then Credit Suisse threatened another global financial crisis. Conflict in Ukraine and Israel brought further worry. Wise issuers took windows when they appeared and played to their particular strengths rather than waited for the perfect moment.
    December 15, 2023
  • SSA
    ry23-24_cartoon-SSA-section---EU-green-bond-in-March---gc1799-leader-cartoon.jpg

    Bond Deals of the Year — Public sector borrowers: Fortune favours the flexible

    Sovereigns, supranational and agency issuers that could think a little differently stood out in 2023. As borrowers grappled with rates volatility, narrower issuance windows and yet no let-up in borrowing requirements, it was those that could be nimble or novel as well as those that laid down price markers for others that took the most plaudits
    December 15, 2023
  • Leader
    GC 1836 Leader cartoon.jpg

    Turkey needs fundamental improvement before rally becomes recovery

    It is too early to tell if Turkey’s equity markets are truly healing
    Gaia Freydefont, December 14, 2023
  • Leader
    Close-up of a brown bear (Ursus arctos) bending down on the sandy beach eating seafood in Katmai National Park; Alaska, United States of America

    Corporate credit's Goldilocks status is there to exploit

    Cyclical companies facing stormy horizons have a rare opportunity to smooth out their funding early next year
    December 14, 2023
