GlobalCapital launches its inaugural Latin America Bond Awards
Emerging MarketsEM LatAm

GlobalCapital
December 06, 2023 12:24 PM
Launch Article Olly's version.png

The new awards programme will celebrate the leading names in Latin American cross-border debt capital markets

The GlobalCapital Latin America Bond Awards is a new awards programme, celebrating the leading names in Latin American debt capital markets. Leveraging GlobalCapital’s years of coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards will recognise the most impressive banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants.

The award winners will be chosen based on a survey of market players, with participants in the cross-border Latin American bond and loan markets invited to vote. This is your chance to choose the outstanding deals and leading institutions from the 2023 calendar year.

VOTE NOW

KEY DATES

Survey opens: December 6 2023

Survey closes: January 26 2024

Shortlist published: February 21 2024

Winners announced: April 16 2024

Based on the deals and institutions that receive the most votes, we will publish a shortlist for each award category on our website in late February. Winners will be announced at a live ceremony in New York City on April 16 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.

For commercial opportunities and/or to book a table at the Latin America Bond Awards Dinner please contact Jack Thomson, Publisher.

Methodology:

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers and other service providers all vote for most the impressive institutions and deals in the Latin American bond and debt financing markets during 2023.

Firms are not permitted to vote for themselves. A full list of categories and the rules of the poll can be viewed on our Awards Page.

The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2023 calendar year.

CATEGORIES

categories

  • Bank Awards

    Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds
    Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds
    Best Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin America
    Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets
    Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM
    Best Latin American Bond Trading House
    Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets
    Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds
    Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans

  • Borrower Awards

    Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America

  • Deal Awards

    Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year
    Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
    Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
    Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
    Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer
    Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer
    Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year
    Most Impressive Debt Restructuring of the Year
    Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year
    Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the Year
    Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
    Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year
    Latin American ESG Syndicated Loan of the Year
    Latin American Trade Finance Loan of the Year
    Latin American Infrastructure Loan of the Year

  • Other Awards

    Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds
    Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    Best Local Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Best Local Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds
    Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds
    Best Debt Advisory Firm
    Best Latin American Corporate Credit Research Team
    Best Latin American Sovereign Research Team

  • People Awards

    Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America
    Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
    Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America
    Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker
    Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Sovereign Credit
    Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Corporate Credit

    Editor’s Choice (not voted)

