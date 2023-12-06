GlobalCapital launches its inaugural Latin America Bond Awards

The GlobalCapital Latin America Bond Awards is a new awards programme, celebrating the leading names in Latin American debt capital markets. Leveraging GlobalCapital’s years of coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards will recognise the most impressive banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants.

The award winners will be chosen based on a survey of market players, with participants in the cross-border Latin American bond and loan markets invited to vote. This is your chance to choose the outstanding deals and leading institutions from the 2023 calendar year.

KEY DATES

Survey opens: December 6 2023

Survey closes: January 26 2024

Shortlist published: February 21 2024

Winners announced: April 16 2024

Based on the deals and institutions that receive the most votes, we will publish a shortlist for each award category on our website in late February. Winners will be announced at a live ceremony in New York City on April 16 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.

For commercial opportunities and/or to book a table at the Latin America Bond Awards Dinner please contact Jack Thomson, Publisher.

Methodology:

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers and other service providers all vote for most the impressive institutions and deals in the Latin American bond and debt financing markets during 2023.

Firms are not permitted to vote for themselves. A full list of categories and the rules of the poll can be viewed on our Awards Page.

The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2023 calendar year.

