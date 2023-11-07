Latin America Bond Awards

The GlobalCapital Latin America Bond Awards is a new awards programme that will celebrate the leading names in the Latin American debt capital markets.

The awards will allow GlobalCapital to properly recognise the work and achievements of banks and other specialists in the Latin American markets. Leveraging GlobalCapital’s coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards will recognise the top banks, issuers, investors and deals, as well as law firms, rating agencies and other market participants.

The Awards will be run on a survey model, giving the market a unique opportunity to have its say on which deals, individuals and organisations have stood out. The award winners will be chosen by the market, for the market. The survey will recognise performance during the 2023 calendar year.

Winners will be presented in a live ceremony in New York in April, ahead of the IMF Spring Meetings which take place in Washington, DC from 19-21 April. The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

KEY DATES

Survey opens: December 6 2023

Survey closes: January 26 2024

Shortlist published: February 21 2024

Winners announced: April 16 2024