Latin America header 2024

Latin America Bond Awards

The GlobalCapital Latin America Bond Awards is a new awards programme that will celebrate the leading names in the Latin American debt capital markets.

The awards will allow GlobalCapital to properly recognise the work and achievements of banks and other specialists in the Latin American markets. Leveraging GlobalCapital’s coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards will recognise the top banks, issuers, investors and deals, as well as law firms, rating agencies and other market participants.

The Awards will be run on a survey model, giving the market a unique opportunity to have its say on which deals, individuals and organisations have stood out. The award winners will be chosen by the market, for the market. The survey will recognise performance during the 2023 calendar year.

Winners will be presented in a live ceremony in New York in April, ahead of the IMF Spring Meetings which take place in Washington, DC from 19-21 April. The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

KEY DATES

Survey opens: December 6 2023
Survey closes: January 26 2024
Shortlist published: February 21 2024
Winners announced: April 16 2024

AWARD CATEGORIES

  • Banks

    Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds

    Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds

    Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds

    Best Bank for ESG
    Bond Markets in Latin America

    Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets

    Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM

    Best Latin American Bond Trading House

    Best Latin American Corporate Credit Research Team

    Best Latin American Sovereign Research Team

    Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets

    Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds

    Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans

  • Issuers

    Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America

    Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America

    Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer

    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America

    Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America

  • Deals

    Latin American Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year

    Latin American ESG Deal of the Year

    Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year

    Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year

    Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer

    Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer

    Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year

    Most Impressive Debt Restructuring of the Year

    Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year

    Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the Year

    Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year

    Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year

  • People

    Editor’s Choice

    Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America

    Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America

    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker

    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker

    Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America

    Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker

    Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American sovereigns

    Most Impressive Corporate Analyst for Latin American sovereigns

  • Other

    Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds

    Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds

    Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds

    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds

    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Bonds

    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans

    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Loans

    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds

    Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds

    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds

    Best Debt Advisory Firm for Issuers

    Best Debt Advisory Firm for Buy-side