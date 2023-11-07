Latin America Bond Awards
The GlobalCapital Latin America Bond Awards is a new awards programme that will celebrate the leading names in the Latin American debt capital markets.
The awards will allow GlobalCapital to properly recognise the work and achievements of banks and other specialists in the Latin American markets. Leveraging GlobalCapital’s coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards will recognise the top banks, issuers, investors and deals, as well as law firms, rating agencies and other market participants.
The Awards will be run on a survey model, giving the market a unique opportunity to have its say on which deals, individuals and organisations have stood out. The award winners will be chosen by the market, for the market. The survey will recognise performance during the 2023 calendar year.
Winners will be presented in a live ceremony in New York in April, ahead of the IMF Spring Meetings which take place in Washington, DC from 19-21 April. The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to network and celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
KEY DATES
Survey opens: December 6 2023
Survey closes: January 26 2024
Shortlist published: February 21 2024
Winners announced: April 16 2024
AWARD CATEGORIES
-
Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds
Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds
Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds
Best Bank for ESG
Bond Markets in Latin America
Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets
Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM
Best Latin American Bond Trading House
Best Latin American Corporate Credit Research Team
Best Latin American Sovereign Research Team
Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets
Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds
Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans
-
Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America
-
Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year
Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer
Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer
Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year
Most Impressive Debt Restructuring of the Year
Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year
Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the Year
Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year
-
Editor’s Choice
Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America
Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America
Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker
Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American sovereigns
Most Impressive Corporate Analyst for Latin American sovereigns
-
Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds
Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds
Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds
Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans
Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Loans
Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds
Best Debt Advisory Firm for Issuers
Best Debt Advisory Firm for Buy-side